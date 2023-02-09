NEWS

Video: BREAKING: Big Blow For Atiku As Sokoto Deputy Governor resigns from PDP

The Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan Iya has handed in his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership.

The Walin Sokoto, in a letter dated 8th February 2023 and addressed to his Ward Chairman in Kware, Kware Local Government said he was notifying the Party leadership of his resignation.

The letter was titled “Letter of Withdrawal from the Peoples Democratic Party.

It read, “I write to notify you of the withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic P’arty (PDP) with effect from 8th February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP.

“Accept my best regards.”

This is coming in just a few hours to the All Progressives Congress, APC’s mega rally in the state.

