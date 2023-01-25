Video: BREAKING: Abia State PDP Governorship Candidate, Prof. Ikonne is Dead

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abia state Governorship Candidate for the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) Prof Uchenna Ikonne is Dead.

Prof. Ikonne was a former Vice Chancellor of the Abia state University Uturu.

A message by the family obtained by Infopowerng reads:

I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

Thank you.

Dr Uche- Ikonne Chikezie

For the family.