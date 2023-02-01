[VIDEO] Bola Ahmed Tinubu Must Run For Presidency Because He Has The Necessary Qualities- Adams Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress recently paid a visit to a community in Edo State days after Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Benin (Capital of Edo State).

The former president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) claimed in a speech to the local populace that Asiwaju Tinubu “changed Lagos state because it was originally a little land surrounded by water.

Adams said one of the key reason that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was able to do so much in Lagos while in power as governor of the State was because of the determination and courage he had.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole also stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu must run for president because he possesses the necessary qualities to transform the nation as a whole.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole announced the conclusion by saying, “I am here because I know my people don’t need pounded yam, but good roads and fundamental facilities.

The message of rekindled optimism that our presidential standard bearer is teaching is what I present to you. Because my folks don’t need it, I haven’t come here to bemoan or cry.

