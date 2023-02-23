NEWS

Video: Biafra: Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland

A popular Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, has been arrested by Finland authorities on Thursday.

According to news outlet, HS, the police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

The platform claimed that they had gone to Ekpa’s residence for an interview but to their surprise, the Finland police, KRP, answered when the HS team rang the separatist bell.

The HS said the KRP prevented their team from entering Ekpa’s apartment and said that the interview would be moved “to the future”.

As of the time of this report, Punch couldn’t independently confirm Ekpa’s arrest.

Details later…

