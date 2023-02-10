NEWS

Video: BBNaija Queen throws lavish birthday party for her mother

Big Brother Naija reality star Queen Mercy Atang and her siblings have thrown a lavish birthday party for their mother.



Big Brother Naija reality star Queen Mercy Atang and her siblings have thrown a lavish birthday party for their mother.

Queen and her siblings treated their mother to a birthday evening with their close friends in attendance.

The new mom of one disclosed how delighted they were to shower their mother with love on her big day.

She wrote on Instagram:

The idea was to give my mom a fabulous evening. Thank you, mom @idyatang, for being amazing. We your children, love you

Thanks to my Boss for always being there.

Thanks to my brother and friend @ebere_li for having us @venice_lagos i love the reception.

Thanks to @prettymikeoflagos for the love. I appreciate you.

