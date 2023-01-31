Video: Atiku Disappointed As Presidential Campaign Rally In Sokoto Records Low Turn Out [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was today disappointed at the low turnout in Sokoto, the home state of his Director General, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.

The rally which held at Giginya Memorial Stadium recorded very low turn out.

Infopowerng recalls that there have been series of defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.