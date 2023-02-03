VIDEO: Asiwaju Tinubu Commits A Blunder In Osun, Vows To Make Students Spend 8 Years In School

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the leading front-runners ahead of the next general presidential election and the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Osun State yesterday for his presidential campaign rally held at the Freedom Park in Osogbo.

This was made evident at this time as the next presidential election is now barely 22 days away when decisive steps will be taken by Nigerians to elect those that will be at the helm of affairs for the next four years.

The APC Presidential Campaign train landed at the State of Osun mainly to present to the electorates some of their party manifestos and to also present to them some of their action plans on what should be expected from them if voted into power.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima as well as some of the party stakeholders were given warm welcome and received with open arms by the large number of supporters in attendance for the big event.

Asiwaju Tinubu as tradition demands made some promises to the good people of the State on what he intend to do for the betterment of every Nigerian if voted into office come February 25.

However, one of the side attractions while giving his speech to address the mammoth of crowd was the moment he committed a blunder by mistakenly telling the students in attendance to make sure that they spent a total of eight years for their course of study in higher institution of learning, which was originally meant to be four years.

He was however able to make correction at the end of his statement when he was trying to re-emphasize the promise, thereby made it known that their four years course will not pass four years.

“I assure you that you won’t spent more than eight years, you will be in school for eight years. We told you it will be four years and that four years will not pass. Those who don’t have money will be given loan. Any amount they asked you to pay as school fees, we will pay it for you”.

