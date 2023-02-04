Video As PDP Candidate, Atiku Abubakar Attends Juma’a Prayer At National Headquarters Mosque, Abuja

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and contender for the presidency of the People’s Democratic Party, recently performed his Juma’a prayer at the Umar Khattab JUBWIS National Headquarters Mosque in Utako, Abuja, according to a video posted to social media.

Atiku Abubakar, a PDP presidential contender, writes in the caption of one of the images, “I just finished observing the Juma’a prayer at the Umar Khattab JUBWIS National Headquarters Mosque, Utako, Abuja. May SWT grant our request and make life easier for Nigeria.

Because of the support he is receiving from people who believe he is the ideal candidate to take Nigeria to a higher level, Atiku Abubakar is one of the presidential candidates who has a better chance of being the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

