Video As Massive Crowd Welcome Asiwaju Bola Tinubu To Kebbi State For His Campaign Rally

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, the All Progressive Congress APC is currently holding its presidential campaign rally in Kebbi state ahead of the 2023 general election.

In regards to this, the video from social media captured the moment a large crowd of supporters welcomed the APC presidential flag bearer, Bola Ahmed with his presidential campaign team to the city of Kebbi state.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was in Kebbi state to attend his presidential campaign rally and was welcome to the state by the executive governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, APC Northern governors, and the party leaders in Kebbi state.

While sharing the video on the official Facebook page of Joe Igbokwe Igbokwe who is a member of the Bola Tinubu presidential team and the Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos State Governor, he states “Asiwaju Arrives in Kebbi.

Below is the link to watch the video.

Content created and supplied by: oLatest (via 50minds

News )

#Video #Massive #Crowd #Asiwaju #Bola #Tinubu #Kebbi #State #Campaign #RallyVideo As Massive Crowd Welcome Asiwaju Bola Tinubu To Kebbi State For His Campaign Rally Publish on 2023-02-11 17:02:09