Video- APC’s Desire Is For The Election Not To Hold- Dele Momodu Alleges.

Just few days before the Presidential and National Assembly Election

Just few days before the Presidential and National Assembly Election, Dele Momodu who happens to be a renowned Journalist and the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Ovation International, has claimed that it is the desire of the ruling party, thee All Progressives Congress, APC, for the forthcoming election not to hold.

While speaking on Trust TV on Politics Today, Chief Dele Momodu said, “As A Matter of Fact, The Theory Now is that, It Is The Desire Of The APC For The Election Not To Hold because it is obvious that they are not ready”.

He also claims that the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been lamenting endlessly, saying that they are targeting him and that, even if there is no fuel, he will win.

Speaking further, Dele Momodu said that Mr President is a man of few words and because of that, many Governors have taken it as him being weak.

