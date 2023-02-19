NEWS

Video- APC’s Desire Is For The Election Not To Hold- Dele Momodu Alleges.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Just few days before the Presidential and National Assembly Election, Dele Momodu who happens to be a renowned Journalist and the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Ovation International, has claimed that it is the desire of the ruling party, thee All Progressives Congress, APC, for the forthcoming election not to hold.

While speaking on Trust TV on Politics Today, Chief Dele Momodu said, “As A Matter of Fact, The Theory Now is that, It Is The Desire Of The APC For The Election Not To Hold because it is obvious that they are not ready”.

He also claims that the presidential candidate of the APC, Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been lamenting endlessly, saying that they are targeting him and that, even if there is no fuel, he will win.

Speaking further, Dele Momodu said that Mr President is a man of few words and because of that, many Governors have taken it as him being weak.

Watch The Rest Of Video Below.


DrPlatosocrates (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail Video Of A Northerner As He Shares What Obi Did To Muslims In Anambra State

6 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Why APC Will Win Election-Keyamo, North Will Be Asked To Vote Atiku- Ayodele

6 mins ago

Tinubu Gaffes In Borno, Says, “We Will Build Nigeria Throughout The Country, Just Like Lagos State “

14 mins ago

Peter Obi Will Get More Than 80-90 Per Cent Of Igbos Vote Wherever They Are -Chief Ralph Obioha

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button