Video: APC’s Assistant Director for media and publicity Reveals Who Is Responsible For The Poor Performance Of Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele, rather than President Muhammadu Buhari, should be held accountable for the weak exchange rate of the naira against the dollar, according to Biodun Ajiboye, the APC campaign council’s assistant director for media and publicity.

When answering inquiries on the Morning Show of Arise Television on Thursday, Ajiboye made the statement.

He claimed Emefiele was a PDP snitch working against the All Progressives Congress-led administration on behalf of the PDP, pointing out that Emefiele had been selected by previous President Goodluck Jonathan for a specific objective.

Ajiboye went on to say that if he were the president, he would have fired him and sought advice from other individuals who are capable of managing the exchange rate.

The exchange rate in question is managed by a third party, not the Villa, he continued. For the unheard-of growth or fall and the power to control the exchange rate, the governing institution should be held accountable.

It is not wholly the responsibility of the president or the presidency that the exchange rate is surging beyond all reasonable doubt.

But on the other hand, if I were the president, for example, and I saw, felt, and knew that the exchange rate was out of proportion, I would probably ask the governor of the CBN, Are you stuck for ideas? Or more specifically, what issue exist? If he does not give me a good reason, as chief executive, I will fire him and take propositions from other people who can manage the exchange rate properly.

