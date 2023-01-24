Video: APC Chieftain Makes Gaffe While Speaking During Rally In Abia State

The APC held its Presidential rally in the Umuahia, the capital of Abia state on Tuesday where they were received by a mammoth crowd. The APC Rally had in attendance the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma and other high ranking members of the APC.

During the rally, one of the APC chieftains who represented the National Chairman of the party made a gaffe while giving a speech on behalf of the chairman. He asked that the people of Abia state shouldn’t make the mistake of voting for another candidate at the state level while voting for Tinubu at the national level. While asking them to vote APC throughput, he said ‘APP’ twice instead of APC. He was quickly corrected by those around the podium.

He said “To vote Asiwaju and vote another party or vote another party and vote… It must be APP. APP…APC”

The APC is one of the top political parties in this year’s presidential elections and they’ve been campaigning in several states of the federation.

Check out the video (fast-forward to 4:00)

