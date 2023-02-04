NEWS

Video: APC Chairman In Edo Preaches Victory, Sensitize Electorates To Deliver Hussein Lecky, Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Anamero, Akokhia, Others

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Unit 17, Ward 4, Etsako West Constituency 1, Miss Busari Omoh Kudirat has taken the party renewed hope to grassroot as she play host to Constituency electorates sensitize them on the need to deliver, Hussein Lecky Mustapha for Edo State House of Assembly Candidates, Etsako West Constituency 1, Adams Aliu Oshiomhole for Senate, Dekeri Sunday Anamero for House of Representatives, Hon. Gani Akokhia for Etsako West Constituency ll Edo State House of Assembly and others.

In a statement, she imbibe them not to be deceived by any self-acclaimed leader who is not interested to see the Constituency developments but to cause division among many.

We are very closed to victory she said, Hussein Lecky Mustapha, Oshiomhole, Dekeri Sunday Anamero and others will never forget Afemai Land, I’m very convinced that the great them will build Afemai Land, she added.

Tell those who are not here with us today to vote Hussein Lecky the right candidate to represent them and all APC candidates come February 25th and March 11th, 2023.

