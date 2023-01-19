Video: Any presidential candidate that has integrity is the person I am going to support—Wike

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the governor of River State, Mr. Wike Nyesom, says that any presidential candidates that have integrity are the ones I am going to support in the forthcoming presidential election.

He further stated that the people of Nigeria should listen to where the bell is coming from, and he assured them that all those who think that the Rivers People do not know anything will surely learn a lesson from him.

According to him, all those that think that River State is not important will see that without River State, you will not do anything because if you play with us, we will also play with you. “We cannot give our vote to just anyone; it is only to those with integrity that we are going to give our vote,” he said.

