NEWS

Video: Any presidential candidate that has integrity is the person I am going to support—Wike

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 342 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the governor of River State, Mr. Wike Nyesom, says that any presidential candidates that have integrity are the ones I am going to support in the forthcoming presidential election.

He further stated that the people of Nigeria should listen to where the bell is coming from, and he assured them that all those who think that the Rivers People do not know anything will surely learn a lesson from him.

According to him, all those that think that River State is not important will see that without River State, you will not do anything because if you play with us, we will also play with you. “We cannot give our vote to just anyone; it is only to those with integrity that we are going to give our vote,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Crowd Of Supporters Block Tinubu’s Way As He Arrives At APC Campaign Venue In Jigawa State

8 mins ago

Election 2023: DL President Predicts Peter Obi to Secure 25% of Votes in Over 24 States

18 mins ago

2023: Tinubu Cannot Get 10% In Zamfara And Sokoto – Dele Momodu

20 mins ago

LP Ticket Has The Power to Make Nigeria Successful- Obi/Datti Says

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button