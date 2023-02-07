Video: Angry Youths Protest in Abeokuta Over Fuel, Naira Scarcity, Photos, Details Emerge

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The youths in Abeokuta are unhappy as the scarcity of the new naira notes and fuel bites harder

To express their pain in their own best knowledge, they took to the streets in Abeokuta and blocked the roads demanding an urgent solution

Some residents in Abeokuta have taken to the street, to express their pain over Naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

In pictures shared on Tuesday, February 7th, residents poured into the roads and streets over biting scarcity of cash and fuel, The Punch report confirmed.

From the photos making rounds on the internet, the protest has disrupted commercial activities in the affected location.

Some of the reactions culled below:

Olusegun Oso Oshey wrote: “Effect of APC’s bad governance.” Iyke Pius Obichukwu decried: “The suffering is much, I spent 6hours today in fuel station .”

Olumakinde Jeremiah revealed: “CBN carries bundles of new currency to their door steps for exchange in Katsina while people are collapsing and dieing on queue in the south.soldier oppressing our people on queue. “What a balanced treatment in Nigeria.”

King Jay said: “Love the part where they ripped off APC banners and posters, people are getting liberated.”