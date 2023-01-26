NEWS

Video: Angry Residents Attack BEDC Staff, Break His Leg In Edo

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 4 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has suffered a leg fracture after being attacked by residents of Ugbiyoko community.

The official was said to have visited the community in Edo state to fix a line breaker when youths descended on him in anger.

According to reports, the incident happened on Monday, and his leg was broken during the assault.

It was gathered that the youths were furious and angry over the fact that the community has been in total darkness for over a month.

Two of his colleagues who accompanied him to Ugbiyoko were also held hostage by angry members of the community.

A video making the rounds online shows him being transported in a vehicle to a local hospital where he is said to be receiving treatment.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 4 hours ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Several Northern Elites Told Me Why They Are Refusing To support Atiku Over The Years -Mike Achimugu

3 mins ago

VIDEO: The Moment Peter Obi Said Let Other People Come And Tell You Who They Are

12 mins ago

History: The List Of Some Nigerian governors That Supreme Court Took Their Seats And Replaced.

21 mins ago

Tinubu Is Complaining About Naira Redesign Because The Policy Has Frustrated His Vote Buying Plans-Kola Ologbondiyan

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button