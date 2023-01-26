Video: Angry Residents Attack BEDC Staff, Break His Leg In Edo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has suffered a leg fracture after being attacked by residents of Ugbiyoko community.

The official was said to have visited the community in Edo state to fix a line breaker when youths descended on him in anger.

According to reports, the incident happened on Monday, and his leg was broken during the assault.

It was gathered that the youths were furious and angry over the fact that the community has been in total darkness for over a month.

Two of his colleagues who accompanied him to Ugbiyoko were also held hostage by angry members of the community.

A video making the rounds online shows him being transported in a vehicle to a local hospital where he is said to be receiving treatment.