Video: Angela Okorie shares video of thousands of PVCs trashed in a bin
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- The 2023 elections are just around the corner but sadly, a lot of people are yet to receive their PVCs.
- However a video has popped up online revealing why a lot of people are yet to receive their PVCs.
Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has lamented over a video shared online of how the PVCs of some citizens have been trashed in a bin.
The 2023 elections are just around the corner but sadly, a lot of people are yet to receive their PVCs. A video has popped up online revealing why a lot of people are yet to receive their PVCs.
In the video, it could be seen that thousands of PVCs of people were dumped in the refuse by an unknown person. According to the man in the video, there were reports that some persons planned to discard the PVCs of people from the South Eastern part of Nigeria.
Sharing the video on her page, Angela captioned it;
“You see this our country Nigeria 🇳🇬 Eee I don tire 🥹😡
How can this be happening to us, who is doing this
How can some1 be this wicked 💔💔💔 just few days to
Election some people can’t get hold of their Pvc
This is pure wickedness 😢😢😢😡😡😡
Nigerians Open your eyes O
For those of you having yours with you don’t forget
We are in this together, we have suffered too much as a country, we have come too far to fail now!!!!!
Let’s make Nigeria Great again please am begging 🙏
Do this for me and you ,for the future of our children
Don’t sell your Vote , Do not collect bribe ooo
Nothing is working in this country and is so so sad
If we Vote same people causing us pain
We are doomed 😭😭😭😭”.