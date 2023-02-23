Video: Angela Okorie shares video of thousands of PVCs trashed in a bin

The 2023 elections are just around the corner but sadly, a lot of people are yet to receive their PVCs.

However a video has popped up online revealing why a lot of people are yet to receive their PVCs.







Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has lamented over a video shared online of how the PVCs of some citizens have been trashed in a bin.

The 2023 elections are just around the corner but sadly, a lot of people are yet to receive their PVCs. A video has popped up online revealing why a lot of people are yet to receive their PVCs.

In the video, it could be seen that thousands of PVCs of people were dumped in the refuse by an unknown person. According to the man in the video, there were reports that some persons planned to discard the PVCs of people from the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

Sharing the video on her page, Angela captioned it;