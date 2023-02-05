Video: 2023: “You Have Our Votes”, Ovia Community Assures Dennis Idahosa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 elections draws nearer, Elders and people of Eguavoen community in Oluku ward, Ovia North East Local Government Area have assured member representing Ovia Federal Constituency Hon. Dennis Idahosa of their votes.

The assurance was given by the Odionwere of the community, Pa David Iserhienrhien, when Idahosa campaign train stormed the community on Sunday.

The Odionwere who commended Idahosa for the project he has attracted across the federal constituency, solicited for more of such when re-elected.

The campaign train later moved to Iguiye and Egboha communities in the same council area.

Idahosa reeled out his score card to the various communities which includes over 87 projects such as intervention in Schools buildings, boreholes, solar streetlight amongst others.

