Video: 2023: Tsunami Hits Delta PDP As Ex-Rep Members, Speakers, Commissioners, Others Defect to APC

Three former members of the House of Representatives, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former commissioner, two erstwhile speakers of the state assembly, lawmakers, five former commissioners and others have defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with their supporters in Delta State.

They are Hon Mercy Almona Isei, former commissioner and three-time former member, House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Reyenieju, three-time member of the Green Chamber, Hon Olisa Imegwu, former member, House of Representatives and former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly.

Others are Hon Monday Igbuya, the immediate past speaker of the state legislature, Chief Judith Enamuotor – member BoT of the PDP and a former commissioner, Hon Timi Tonye, former commissioner and former member, DTHA, Hon Evans Iwurie, former commissioner and former assembly member, Dr Karo Ilolo, former commissioner for urban renewal and youth development, Chief Pius Ovbije, former commissioner of DESOPADEC.