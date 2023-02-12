Video: 2023: Teenager Reveals Why He Stood In front Of Peter Obi’s Convoy during Lagos Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







A teenager identified as Yusuf Alami shares his reasoning for standing in front of Peter Obi‘s convoy during a campaign in Lagos.

During the Labour Party’s rally in Lagos State on Saturday, Alami was captured in a photograph that quickly spread on social media. The picture shows him with his arms outstretched in front of a Toyota Prado SUV, while Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, was seen standing through the sunroof of the vehicle and smiling at the teenager.

Alami revealed in an interview that he stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy due to his affection for the candidate.

Alami, a resident of Lagos who hails from Ibadan, stated that he admires Obi for his helpfulness and has a strong fondness for him. He also expressed that if Obi were to win the election, he would pray for his success.

The presidential campaign of Peter Obi was rounded up in the rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island on Saturday, after travelling to each of the 36 states in the federation.

The rally was attended by Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Amed, as well as the leader of the Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, among others.

