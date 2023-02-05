Video: 2023: Stakeholders urge women to mobilise for polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Stakeholders have appealed to the women in Cross River to ensure they mobilise fully to participate in the general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

The stakeholders made the appeal on Thursday at a town hall meeting organised by the women wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Cross River.

The Stakeholders were drawn from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Police, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Religious as well as Traditonal leaders.

They were unanimous in their agreement that this year’s general elections is not one that women should seat on the fence.

The various speakers said it was time the country was ruled by someone with unquestionably character, someone who possesed the competence and the capacity.

The Chairperson of the women wing of CAN in the state, Chief Umo Oyo-Ita, said women must endeavour to carryout their civic responsibilities in order to elect good leaders to govern and help them realise their potentials.

She noted that the association had carried out sensitisation of women in churches and markets in the three senatorial districts of the state.

“We are gathered in order to further strengthen the confidence of women to participate in the 2023 general elections.

“We appreciate the presence of the stakeholders who will in their various capabilities allay fear and clear the doubts of women and indeed the general public about the general elections,” she stated.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Sule Balarabe, who allayed fear on security, said that the women should come out in their number to exercise their franchise without fear of violence or intimidation.

Represented by DSP Onne Ikwen, the CP assured that preparation have been made to deploy adequate security to all polling units across the state.

He however appealed to the women to warn their children or wards against being used as political thug.

According to him, “You should all come out to cast your votes on the dates for the polls without any fear as adequate arrangement have been made for security across the state before, during and after the polls.”

Similarly, Mrs Mercy Igboke, Assistant Director, NOA, said that the 2023 polls was not one that women should seat in the fence.

She urged the women to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and come out on election days to vote any candidate that will give them effective representation.

“2023 is a remarkable year and the months designated for the polls are also remarkable months, so, we (Women) must not seat on the fence this time around.

“We must also not allow our children to be used as political thugs during the elections,” she said.

On his part, Dr Samuel Ntino of CAN, sued for peace and appealed against violent of any form before, during and after the elections.

“Don’t become enemy of anybody because of politicians and we must all eschew violence.

“Your preferred candidate must have the character, competence and the capacity to rule,” he stated.