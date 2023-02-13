Video: 2023: Setback For PDP As Youth Mobiliser, Supporters Defect To APC In Edo [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A youth mobiliser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Iguobazuwa West ward, Ovia south local government area of Edo state, Etinosa Omoseki has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

He led his supporters to the APC at a rally at the party secretariat Iguobazuwa.

Receiving the decampees, Comrade Osarobo Julius Idehen, APC Assistant Youth Leader, Ovia south west local government, said they will be fully integrated into the scheme of things.

He also assured them that their interest would be adequately protected.

Earlier, the leader of the defectors, Etinosa Omoseki said they were leaving the PDP as a result of the performance of the member representing ovia federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

He said apart from Idahosa been a performing legislator, he (Etinosa) cannot be seen at the other party stopping the wheel of progress.

He said they took the decision to join the APC to make sure that Idahosa and other candidates of the party emerge victorious in the general elections.

