Video: 2023: Setback For PDP As 2 Ex-Commissioners, 127 Governor Tambuwal’s Aides Defect To APC

With mass defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, the party’s national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dead in the state.

Among those who decamped to the APC yesterday during the ruling party’s presidential rally were a former commissioner for security and career studies, Col Garba Moyi (rtd), former commissioner for science and technology, Hajia Kulu Haruna, Alhaji Umaru Kwabo and 127 special advisers. Receiving the decampees into the APC, Adamu said PDP in Sokoto State is dead and buried.

And to consolidate on his legacies, President Muhammadu Buhari at the event urged eligible voters in Sokoto to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu to succeed him.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged Giginya Stadium, venue of the APC campaign rally yesterday, the president declared that Tinubu is the right person to succeed him to consolidate on his achievements.

Earlier, Tinubu said if given the opportunity at the forthcoming election to govern the country, he would tackle the problem of kidnapping, boost agricultural production, and create good markets for farm produce.

On his part the former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, affirmed that Sokoto is an APC state stressing that the party will have a resounding victory in the 2023 elections.

He further disclosed that the APC in the state will reclaim its stolen mandate in 2023, saying more than 70 percent of Sokoto people are members of APC.

The chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu said all APC governors are working assiduously for the party’s victory in their various states.

He noted that the APC governors have formed a united front and have closed rank to ensure that the party coast home with victory at all levels in their states.