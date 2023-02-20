Video: 2023 Presidency: How Fuel Scarcity And Naira Redesign Crisis Helped Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Can you believe it that the plot by some powerful elements in the corridors of power to scuttle Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s chances in the forthcoming election has boomeranged? Do you know that their plan to make all these untold hardships have a negative effect on APC’s chances at the polls has failed?

It was revealed that the decision of Tinubu to cry out in Abeokuta that a Cabal in the seat of government engineered the scarcity to happen around this election period has scattered the plot. Not only did Tinubu cry out, the likes intervention of Gov. El-Rufai, Gov. Wike, Gov. Ganduje and others have exposed the plot and all these has won for Tinubu more converts. City People gathered that many of his loyalists and other sympathizers are angry that the APC presidential candidate is being victimized because of his no nonsense stance.

El-Rufai had revealed days back that those who engineered the plot wanted to get Nigerians to be sufficiently angry enough with APC so that they will not vote for Tinubu, but vote for Atiku Abubakar, who allegedly is their favoured candidate.

These elements working against Tinubu’s interest wanted the Fuel scarcity and Naira redesign policy to get the masses on the street to riot so that the 25th February elections will be cancelled and an interim government arrangement will now be put in place.

The Presidency has repeatedly denied this but the El-Rufai group have kept asking people not to protest or riot but trek to the polling booths to go and vote with the PVC. What has also helped Tinubu is the wide acceptance he has been receiving across the country, as he moves from one state to the other to hold rallies. Insiders revealed that.

Since his Abeokuta outburst, there has been a huge outpouring of support for Tinubu, from those who were never his supporters months back. Many are angry at how a small group of people would unleash suffering on the masses of the people via an ill timed naira redesign that is directed at Tinubu.

What has further helped Tinubu is the seriousness & determination that he put to the campaign as he moved from one zone to the other on a daily basis. Of all the presidential candidates, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is rated has being the most travelled.

By last weekend he had campaigned in no fewer than 35 states, visiting some states like Kano, Lagos, Niger and Kaduna repeatedly. According to one of his aides, only Taraba is outstanding. Meanwhile, Atiku, has not campaigned as much as Tinubu. Recall that he was missing in the first 3 weeks of January, when he apparently sought medical attention abroad. And in the case of Peter Obi, he has had to cancel campaigns in some states because he was not too sure he could get people to attend.

One of Tinubu’s media aides added that there is no presidential candidate that has done half of what Tinubu did travelling round Nigeria. “He has covered all, but repeating Borno and Lagos again on Saturday and Tuesday respectively. No candidate has matched him,” he explained.

Another Tinubu aide explained that it is now more than clear that Tinubu is stronger than many of those criticising him, saying he does not enjoy good health. He is so strong that many of us find it difficult to catch up with him. A few days back he went round the 7 States of the North West, back to back and concluded that phase of the APC presidential campaign rallies in Kebbi. He shocked many people who thought he wouldn’t be able to survive the campaign schedule from Kaduna on December 13th, to Kano on January 4, Jigawa on January 21, Zamfara on January 28, Katsina on February 6, Sokoto on February 9 and then Kebbi.