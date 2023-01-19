Video: 2023 Presidency: Farmers In Edo Endorse Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Farmers Association of Nigerian (AFAN), Edo State chapter on Thursday adopted the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the candidates of the party in the coming elections in the state claiming that not less than 96 percent of its members were already working for Tinubu and the APC.

Chairman of AFAN in the state, HRH Alhaji Bako Dogwo made this declaration when he received the Edo State chapter of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by former Deputy Governor of the state, Hon Lucky Imasuen.

He said the only support they got from the government was when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was the governor of the state.

He said “We are making a statement in Edo state that we are giving him our full support because I am what I am today because of what I enjoyed from Adams Oshiomhole. In AFAN, we have 96 percent of our members for Tinubu and for the APC. We are endorsing Tinubu because we are not getting support from anybody and if Tinubu wins, we believe that he will do something for the farmers in Edo state. Just like what the farmers in the north are benefiting, we in the south and south-south need to also benefit.”

The Vice Chairman of the association, Pastor Mrs Mabel Obeto said they have also endorsed Hon Valentine Asuen the senatorial candidate of the party for Edo South and that their members in the three senatorial districts would also adopt all APC candidates.

One of the members of the association, Abubakar Tijani from Bornu state speaking on behalf of the Arewa farmers in the state said “We are all the same, he is our person, we support Tinubu because all of us are one in Nigeria I am from Maiduguri but I am farming here in Edo”

Earlier, Imasuen said Tinubu remained the candidate to beat as the other contestants “are only doing what he has done before. He has been travelling all over the country and where are the others, have you seen them anywhere?

“We are working to make sure that APC wins Edo state so that we will be among that will counted to have have made Tinubu the president of Nigeria and together with our people in the legislature like Valentine Asuen for Edo South, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for Edo north and Monday Okpebholo for Edo Central and others will rebuild our stare and the country”