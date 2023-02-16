NEWS

Video: 2023 Presidency: Despite Naira Scarcity, Large Crowd Awaits Tinubu’s Arrival In Oyo State [PHOTOS]

Despite the protest rocking the capital of the southwest region, hundreds of supporters have gathered at the popular Mapo Hall to take part in the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Members of the ruling party chieftains and supporters have started trooping to the historic political venue to receive Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the APC, Infopowerng reports.

Prominent APC chieftains expected along with Tinubu are Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national leader of the ruling party and other national executive council committee members.

Also expected on the entourage are the governors of the APC in the southwest region as well as leaders of the party in the region.

