Video: 2023: Ovia In Diaspora Vows To Stop Obaseki From Systematic Votes Buying

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With just two days to the general election, Ovia in diaspora have vowed to stop the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki from systematic votes buying in the federal constituency.

This was made known in a statement by Apostle Winfred Otoboh who is the President Of Iguobazuwa indigenes in diaspora and made available to newsmen in Benin.

Otoboh accused Obaseki of going through the back door to present a former member of the House Representative, Omosede Igbinedion whom he alleged failed when she represented the constituency with 2015 and 2019.

Otoboh accused Obaseki of been a pretender, saying he is an enemy of Ovia.

“We have gotten strong intel that Governor Godwin Obaseki is giving out cash for votes buying in Ovia.

“We are disappointed at the Governor who claims to be an agent of development but wants to take Ovia backward by installing one Omosede Igbinedion who failed when she represented ovia and could not account for even three projects in her four years tenure.

“Let it be on record that we careless about any political party but the development of Ovia, hence the reason we are supporting Hon. Dennis Idahosa who’s projects is scattered across the constituency.

“If Obaseki is for the development of Edo, Ovia shouldn’t be left out. The Governor should be intelligent enough to support prosperity, progress and not political party.

“Should Governor Obaseki fails to retrace his steps, he will meet his waterloo because we are resolute to retain Dennis Idahosa.

“The Governor will be disgraced in Ovia if he continues with the plan of installing his stooge through vote buying.

“We call on every Ovia voters not to be intimidated by ill gotten wealth from any desperate politician. Collect their money and vote for development,” he stated.

While calling for a peaceful polls, Otoboh appealed to the youths not to allowed themselves to be used for violence activities by desperate politicians.