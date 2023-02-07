Video: 2023: Ovia Communities Endorse Dennis Idahosa, Other APC Candidates [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was gale of endorsement as member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon. Dennis Idahosa and other candidates of the Progressives Congress (APC) took total liberation campaign to Okokhuo and Adolor ward both in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State on Tuesday.

The Representative of the Odionwere of Ekiadolor, Pa Solomon Irorere and the Odionwere of Ovbiogie, Pa Joshua Orhue who both spoke separately, commended the lawmaker for the work he has done in their communities and assured him and other APC candidates of block votes.

Irorere who spoke on behalf of the Odionwere at Ekiadokor, said the community have agreed to vote him back to office to continue the good work.

While promising to extend same support to other APC candidates, they however solicited for more support from him when reelected.

On his part, Orhue said, Ovbogie community will give the lawmaker and other APC candidates block votes for the transformation Idahosa brought to the area.

He concluded saying, “Dennis Idahosa, you will triumph over your enemies.”

Idahosa reeled out his score card to the communities visited.

Amongs the 87 projects he had executed includes: Schools, Boreholes, Transformer and solar street lights,

The other APC candidates are Hon Dumez Ugiagbe and Vincent Uwadia, Edo State House of Assembly Constituency 1&2 and Hon. valentine Asuen, Edo South senatorial candidate.

The party’s chairman in Ovia North East, Hon. Oscar Aghedo who led the campaign train appeal to the electorate to votes all the APC candidates including, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Other communities visited includes Ugbokuli and Okokhuo

