NEWS

Video: 2023: Ovia Communities Endorse Dennis Idahosa, Other APC Candidates [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was gale of endorsement as member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon. Dennis Idahosa and other candidates of the Progressives Congress (APC) took total liberation campaign to Okokhuo and Adolor ward both in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State on Tuesday.

The Representative of the Odionwere of Ekiadolor, Pa Solomon Irorere and the Odionwere of Ovbiogie, Pa Joshua Orhue who both spoke separately, commended the lawmaker for the work he has done in their communities and assured him and other APC candidates of block votes.

Irorere who spoke on behalf of the Odionwere at Ekiadokor, said the community have agreed to vote him back to office to continue the good work.

While promising to extend same support to other APC candidates, they however solicited for more support from him when reelected.

On his part, Orhue said, Ovbogie community will give the lawmaker and other APC candidates block votes for the transformation Idahosa brought to the area.

He concluded saying, “Dennis Idahosa, you will triumph over your enemies.”

Idahosa reeled out his score card to the communities visited.

Amongs the 87 projects he had executed includes: Schools, Boreholes, Transformer and solar street lights,

The other APC candidates are Hon Dumez Ugiagbe and Vincent Uwadia, Edo State House of Assembly Constituency 1&2 and Hon. valentine Asuen, Edo South senatorial candidate.

The party’s chairman in Ovia North East, Hon. Oscar Aghedo who led the campaign train appeal to the electorate to votes all the APC candidates including, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Other communities visited includes Ugbokuli and Okokhuo

See videos

See Photos;

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

The Masses Are Suffering, But Any Uprising Now Can Derail The Election & The Democratic Process-Sani

5 mins ago

2023: Who do they want to deceive or impress when they say fuel scarcity will end after 1 week—Datti Baba-Ahmed

8 mins ago

We Now Have A Situation Where Three APC States Are Now Fighting The FG -Reuben Abati Laments

13 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:Obi Urges Nigerians To Play Their Part To Rescue Nigeria, CBN’ll Not Be Used To Frustrate 2023 Polls—Emiefele

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button