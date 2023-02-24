Video: 2023: Obaseki Plots Using Vigilantes To Intimidate Voters, Manipulate Elections — Edo APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday alleged that the state government was planning to use its Edo State Vigilante Network to intimidate opposition and manipulate Saturday’s elections.

The APC made the allegation in a statement by the its Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae, on Thursday.

The party alleged that there was a secret move by Governor Godwin Obaseki to use the Edo State Vigilante Network to “intimidate, harass and cause mayhem during and after the elections, particularly in the rural areas of the state.”

It said, “It must be noted with serious concern that the Electoral Act 2022 did not and never envisaged the use of vigilante personnel for security duties during elections. For the avoidance of doubt, the only security agents contemplated in the Act for security duties during elections is the Nigeria Police Force.”

Earlier Police Public Relations Officer, Edo state command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said, “We have said it that there is no quasi-security outfit that will participate in the election; only the Nigeria Police and other sister security agencies (are allowed by law).”