Video: 2023: Idahosa, Asuen, Others Take Total Liberation Message To Odighi, Obarenren, Uwan-Esigie, Makes Triumphant Entry To NIFOR [VIDEO]

As the 2023 general elections draws near, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Member Representing Ovia federal constituency at the National Assembly has continued with his campaign for his re-election bid across various communities in Ovia.

The campaign train included the House of Assembly Candidates for Ovia north east constituency 1&2, Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe and Hon Vincent Uwadia, who were later joined today by the APC Senatorial Candidate Hon. Valentine Asuen, led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Ovia North East, Hon. Oscar Aghedo.

The campaign trained moved from

Odighi, Obarenren, Uwan-Esigie and NIFOR both in Uhiere and ended up at Isiuwa ward.

The members and leaders of Odighi, Obarenren and Uwan-Esigie applauded Idahosa for his performance in the last three and half years and promised to appreciate him with their votes at the polls.

It was like triumphant entry when the campaign train belted at NIFOR as residents asked the lawmaker not to campaign further in the community as his projects is doing the campaign, while asking him to do more when re-elected.

Earlier, Idahosa had told the various communities that he has been able to facilitate over 87 projects to the constituency.

He listed some of the projects to includes those located at Uhiere and Isiuwa ward such as schools, Boreholes, solar streetlights amongst others.

He promised to attract more of federal government projects to the constituency when re-elected.

