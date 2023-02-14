Video: 2023: “God Will Grant You Victory In The Presence Of Your Opponents” Electorates Prays For Idahosa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, electorates in Ora ward, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo state, has prayed that God will grant Hon. Dennis Idahosa victory in the presence of his opponents.

Pa Lucky Owen and members of his community offered this prayers when he inaugurated school building project facilitated by the Ovia Federal constituency representative at Igu-Iyase community in Ora ward.

The clan head said Idahosa has made them happy and promised that they won’t only vote for him but vote all APC candidates through out the election as a form of appreciation to his (Idahosa) kind gesture.

The lawmaker was joined by the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ovia south west constituency, Hon. Sunday Aghedo to inaugurate the project.

Idahosa, joined by chieftains of the party, had ealier inaugurated another school building project at Iguoriakhi water side, during a campaign tour to the area.

Idahosa who said he remained fulfilled for the little God has used him to do in the federal constituency, called on the electorates to vote for all the APC candidates so they can continue to enjoy dividends of democracy.

He promised to attract more of federal government projects to the constituency when re-elected.

On his part, the House of Assembly candidate ask the electorates to use their votes to punish Gov. Godwin Obaseki for refusing to swear them in and acting like an emperor.

He noted that Obaseki deliberately denied Ovia south west people of proper representation, forgetting he’s not God.

He said Obaseki can only delay but not deny the people of proper representation.

The campaign train also belted at Obarenren, Ikpoba and and Michelin, all in Ora ward, Ovia south west council.

Amongs chieftains of the party in the campaign team are: Hon. Emmanuel Ogbomo, Chairman, APC, Ovia South, and Hon. Monday Aighobahi, Cordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Campaign organization in Ovia south west, amongst other APC leaders

