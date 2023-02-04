Video: 2023: Dennis Idahosa, others, takes total Liberation Campaign To Usen, Urges Electorates To Choose Light Over Darkeness

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 elections draws nearer, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Member representing Ovia Federal constituency at the National Assembly has continued his campaign for his re-election bid with a call to the electorate to chose light over darkness.

The campaign train includes the Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Valentine Asuen and House of Assembly Candidate for Ovia south west constituency, Hon. Sunday Aghedo.

The campaign train led by Edo state coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima campaign organization, Chief Lucky Imasuen, Ulorin, Ajegunle, Okoro, Ogidigbo, Usen main town, Ogumwenyin and Okha, all in Usen ward.

The Elawure Of Usen, His Royal Highness, Oba Oluogbe II commended Idahosa for project facilitated to the community, while promising to do everything to make sure that all APC candidates emerge victorious at the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, Idahosa had told the various communities visited that he has been able to facilitate over 87 projects to the constituency.

He listed some of the projects to include schools, ultramodern town-hall, solar borehole, solar street lights, amongst others.

On his part, the Edo south senatorial candidate ask electorates to vote him as he’s coming to attract jobs, while assuring the people of more dividends of democracy.

Similarly, Aghedo urged the people to use their votes to punish Gov. Godwin Obaseki for his refusal to swear 14 elected APC members of the State House of Assembly in 2019.

He noted that the constituency were denied representation by the governor.

see photos;

