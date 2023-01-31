Video: 18-year-old Remo Stars Midfielder, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro joins Inter Milan [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Remo Stars have confirmed the transfer of Ebenezer Akinsanmiro to Inter Milan.

The Ikenne-based club announced the transfer of the teenager, 18, in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Akinsanmiro, a product of Remo’s academy, signed a four-year deal with the Italian giant.

The transfer fee earned from the sale remains undeclared.

“Midfielder, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has completed his move to Italian giant, Inter Milan from Remo Stars,” the statement reads.

“The teenager who is an academy product of the club has signed a four-year deal.

“He was part of the team that helped Remo Stars gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the 2020/2021 season.

“He also featured in the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League.

“Most notably, Ebenezer featured for the academy team, Beyond Limits in The Creative Championship and Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament.”

Akinsanmiro joins the illustrious band of Nigerian players who earned a rare move to the top European Leagues from the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL).

Other members include Christian Obodo, Taiye Taiwo, Seyi Olajengbesi, Obinna Nsofor and Ederson Echiejile.