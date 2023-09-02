Scoring sensation, Victor Osuagwu, continued his goal scoring festive in the Latn Virslīga as he came through with his 7th goal of the season in FK Jelgava 3-5 dramatic win over league leaders, Riga Football Club.

The lanky forward has proven to be a consistent goal poacher as he has Incredible be consistent with goal scoring, week in, week out

Journing from Nigerian based side, Rigt2win SC down to Sla Prague B then on a loan to FK Jelgava, Victor Osuagwu in his maiden campaign in the Latn Virslīga has been mind blowing with (7) league goals under the belt.

Hoping to stretch it’s lead on the log, Riga Football Club looked forward to push aside its Matchday (28) opponent’s when they face FK Jelgava at home.

FK Jelgava were faced with a big task haven been fixed to lock horns with Riga Football Club away from home.

A goal galore it Wass in the first half of the fixture with thee visitors, FK Jelgava outscoring host Riga Football Club to claim a 2-5 scoreline at half time with its Nigerian import, Victor Osuagwu scoring at the 21st minute.

Riga Football Club attempts into the second yeilded no results as the game end on a 3-5 scoreline at full time

Chygozzz (

)