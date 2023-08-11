Victor Osimhen’s Market Value Might Reduce Significantly If He Fails To Leave Napoli This Summer

Victor Osimhen’s market value is at a critical juncture, and failure to secure a transfer away from Napoli this summer could trigger a substantial reduction. The anticipation hinges on whether he can replicate his stellar performances from the previous season, and doubts about his potential to do so while staying at Napoli might lead to a decrease in his market value.

Despite considerable interest from prominent clubs like Chelsea and Al-Hilal, Napoli’s resolute president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has unequivocally declared Osimhen’s continued stay. The rejection of Al-Hilal’s staggering £120 million bid underscores Napoli’s determination to retain their star striker. Osimhen’s contractual commitment extends until 2025, and De Laurentiis underscores the importance of upholding the integrity of the agreed-upon terms.

Osimhen’s remarkable achievements last season, including an impressive tally of 31 goals in 39 matches, played a pivotal role in securing Napoli’s long-awaited Serie A title, ending a 33-year drought. This exceptional feat propelled his market value to surpass €150 million (£129 million/$165 million), highlighting his significance within the team.

As contract negotiations unfold, Osimhen’s impending season with Napoli, set to commence against Frosinone on August 19th, carries immense weight in shaping his future market value trajectory. If he remains at Napoli beyond this crucial transfer window and fails to replicate his prior brilliance, the market might respond with a notable depreciation in his value, mirroring the uncertainties surrounding his potential to perform at the same level.

What are your thoughts on this?

Do you think Victor Osimhen should leave Napoli now?

DeLight01 (

)