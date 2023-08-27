Victor Osimhen on target as Napoli secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Sassuolo in Italian Serie A

Nigeria national team star Victor Osimhen was exceptional for Napoli football club on Sunday night, as he scored a goal in Napoli football club’s remarkable 2-0 victory over Sassuolo football club in the Matchday 2 of the Italian Serie A.

The former LOSC Lille football club star was given another starting role by coach Rudi Garcia, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game against Frosinone football club where he scored a classic brace, and he was able to score again to guide the team to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Victor Osimhen started in Napoli football club’s attack alongside Matteo Politano and Giacomo Raspadori and the trio were outstanding in the entertaining encounter.

Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock for Napoli football club in the 16th minute to end the first half of the game 1-0.

Italy national team star Giovanni Di Lorenzo doubled the lead for Napoli football club in the 64th minute, after receiving an assist from Georgia national team star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to end the match 2-0.

Nigeria national team star Victor Osimhen was outstanding for Napoli football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a goal.

The goal against Sassuolo football club has now taken Victor Osimhen’s goals in the Italian Serie A to 3 this season, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for the club when they play their next League game.

