Victim’s Father Reveals That NDLEA Officers Drove Off Immediately He Told Them They Killed His Son

Mr. Fidelis Omorhiakogbe is the father of the 2-year-old boy who was killed in Asaba, Delta State, after he was hit by a stray bullet from the gun of NDLEA officers.

According to Mr. Fidelis Omorhiakogbe, after the NDLEA operative’s stray bullet hit his son, he went to meet them but they refused to listen to him and as such, he brought out his phone and started to film them.

The NDLEA operatives became furious and tried to take the phone from him but he refused and he eventually told them that the gun they shot had killed his son. Fidelis Omorhiakogbe disclosed that as soon as the NDLEA operatives heard that the gun they shot had killed someone, they all entered their car and drove off.

However, Mr. Fidelis Omorhiakogbe had his own car and as such, the entered his car and started following the NDLEA officers with the intention of finding out their office. Mr. Fidelis Omorhiakogbe noted that the NDLEA officers eventually stopped after he followed them for a while.

