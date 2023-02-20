Victim Testifies As Ekweremadu’s Organ Harvesting Trial Continues

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The trial of former Deputy Senate President Senator Ike Ekweremadu was continued on Monday at the Old Bailey court in Central England, the United Kingdom.

Ekweremadu is accused of plotting to buy the 22-year-old kidney of a street vendor. The trial also includes the Nigerian lawmaker’s wife, Beatrice; her 25-year-old daughter, Sonia; and doctor Obinna Obeta.

They are charged with preparing a scheme to exploit the man of organs.

The four defendants appeared at the trial in London’s prestigious Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, on February 6 having already entered a not guilty plea, according to a report on Channels Television. They might be given a life sentence if found guilty.

In Britain, it is legal to donate a kidney, but not in exchange for cash or reward. The wealthy Nigerians broke the law, the prosecution claims, regardless of whether the street vendor in Lagos gave his consent.

During the ongoing trial on Monday, the victim gave the court his version of events, according to Channels Television correspondent Juliana Olayinka, who witnessed the proceedings.

The gallery of the courtroom was packed with people eager to watch the proceedings in the temple of justice.

Via an interpreter, the victim said that he had traveled to the UK on February 20, 2022, specifically to donate a kidney to Sonia Ekweremadu.

For the first time ever, a 22-year-old alleged victim has been giving his own testimony through video link. He has been speaking with the aid of an interpreter, Olayinka said.

His actual arrival in London at this time last year is commemorated on this day. You are aware of what happened after that arrival if you have been following this story closely.

He was naturally going to the UK to give his kidney to Sonia Ekweremadu, who had a terrible renal disease.

On June 23, 2017, Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were detained by British police on suspicion of violating the nation’s Modern Slavery Act by allegedly engaging in people trafficking and organ harvesting.

According to UK modern slavery law, the Ekweremadus and the doctor are accused of conspiring to set up another person’s travel with the intention of exploitation.

According to the prosecution, the defendants allegedly intended to have the man’s kidney removed so that it could be received by Sonia.

