Vice-presidential Candidate Of the PDP Says He’s Confident The Party Would Emerge Victorious.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr Okowa stated this Monday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, after he inspected the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, venue of the PDP presidential mega rally on Tuesday. He said the PDP would provide Nigerians with all-inclusive and purposeful leadership that the country yearned for.

On preparations for the rally, Mr Okowa expressed satisfaction with the arrangements at the venue and expressed hope that the party would have a very successful rally on Tuesday, January 24.

The governor said that his conviction was based on the general acceptance of the party across the country. He said the warm reception and support the PDP had been reviewing across the country showed that Nigerians had become optimistic about the need for positive change. According to him the party was determined to rescue the nation and deliver good governance to the people.

He said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, knew the path to Nigeria’s recovery and would work with him and other citizens to recover, reset and rebuild the country. The governor said the party also believed that for the nation to function properly, the issue of restructuring and devolution of powers to states and local government areas must be taken seriously. The Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, said God would determine Nigeria’s next President and not the action of G-5 governors, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Mr Okowa stated this on Friday in Aboh when he led Delta State PDP campaign train to Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of the state. He, however, expressed confidence that the five governors would put the past behind them and work for the victory of PDP in the 2023 general elections. He said the PDP presidential ticket would unite Nigeria, bring about economic boom, where the economy would be private sector-driven, and restructuring that would make money available for states and local governments to embark on projects.

Imosam (

)