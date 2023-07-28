NEWS

Vice President Of USA, Kamala Harris Reveals What She Discussed With Tinubu When She Spoke With Him

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris has reacted after she spoke with the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party to clinch the apex political seat some months ago.

Kamala Harris said “Today, I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria about the strong ties between the Nigerian and American people and our shared work on global and regional issues—from defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel to promoting digital inclusion and economic growth.”

The recent post by the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris on her verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Kamala Harris Verified Twitter Page

Peteru4011 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu is sharp, he refused to appoint those EU reckon as Certified merchants of fake news- Daniel Bwala

5 mins ago

Cardinal Onaiyekan Reacts When Asked About His Views On The Activities Of Tinubu Since He Assumed Office

7 mins ago

‘I will never forgive Peter Obi and Labour Party’ – Col. Chinyere Obi

14 mins ago

What A Woman Should Do In Order For The Husband To Carry His God’s-given Assignment-Faith Oyedepo

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button