Vice President Of USA, Kamala Harris Reveals What She Discussed With Tinubu When She Spoke With Him

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris has reacted after she spoke with the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party to clinch the apex political seat some months ago.

Kamala Harris said “Today, I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria about the strong ties between the Nigerian and American people and our shared work on global and regional issues—from defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel to promoting digital inclusion and economic growth.”

The recent post by the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris on her verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Kamala Harris Verified Twitter Page

