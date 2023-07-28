Vice President, Kashim Shettima Meets Russian President, Putin In Russia On Thursday (Photos)

Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Senator Shettima shared the news and photos of the meeting on his verified Twitter page.

The post about the meeting on Senator Shettima’s Twitter page has generated significant reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

The tweet reads, “VP, Kashim Shettima meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum holding in St. Petersburg, Russia.” Below is a photo of Kashim Shettima and Vladimir Putin together. In my opinion, I believe that it’s a good thing for Vice President Shettima to attend such conference, but we still need his presence in Nigeria. The issue of fuel subsidy is causing many issues and he needs to join hands with Tinubu to get it solved.

What do you think about this update?

