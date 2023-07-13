Veteran Nigerian Singer, Okechukwu Justice Bags Political Appointment

The conclusion of Nigerian 2023 elections that held in February and March of this year have been followed with different appointments of individuals considered worthy to serve as aides in the political scene.

In lieu of this, one of Nigeria’s finest and veteran artist in the person of J Martins, has been conferred with the honours of Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism and Entertainment in Abia state.

J Martins whose full name is Okechukwu Martins Justice was born on September 29, 1977 and is currently 45 years old. He is a musician, singer, songwriter and producer and is credited for several hit songs such as; ‘Oyoyo’, ‘Jupa’, ‘Cool Temper’, ‘Touching Body’,etc. He has worked with artists like P-square, Phyna, Fally Ipupa and Timaya.

Infact, it won’t be out of the box to consider him as one of those who paved way for the global reach of Afrobeats.

The entertainer made the announcement of his political feat today his Instagram page expressing his gratitude to Alex Otti, the new governor of Abia state.

See his post below;

It should be recalled that the singer was one of the public figures who were politically invested in the 2023 Nigerian elections. He has also been vocal about his desire for a better Nigeria.

He has since received accolades from friends and colleagues alike for his recent designation.

