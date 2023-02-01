NEWS

Veteran Journalist Hajia Aisha Maina Dies During Stampede At PDP Rally In Sokoto

Hajia Aisha Maina is a veteran journalist and currently the Special Adviser on female education to the executive Governor of Sokoto, His Excellency Aminu Waziri Tambuwal. She died during a stampede at the recently concluded mega rally of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in which the presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar and other dignitaries were in attendance.

The deceased was unfortunately caught in a stampede that occurred at the exit gate of Giginya Stadium, the venue of the rally PDP presidential rally. A staff at the Ministry of Information confirmed to newsmen that “a motorcyclist fell down from his bike at the exit way of the stadium and that caused a serious stampede, with people falling upon one another. She was one of the victims.”

Chairman of Forum of Special Advisers, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, who also confirmed Maina’s death, said she was immediately taken to the prestigious Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, for treatment after the stampede. She died a few minutes after admission.

Aisha Maina was described as hardworking and energetic woman who contributed immensely to the development of journalism in the State.

