Veteran Actor, Jide Kosoko Remembers His First Wife 30 Years After Her Death

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko better known by his stage name as Jide Babs has remembered his first wife, late Alhaja Sherifat Abimbola Kosoko 30 years after her death. He took to his Instagram page to share old picture of his darling wife to remember her death after 30 year ago. May her gentle soul rest in peace and God continue to be with the family she left behind.

Jide Kosoko made known in his post that he lost his first darling wife, Alhaja Sherifat Abimbola Kosoko 30 years ago, who happens to be his first love, wife, and mother of his older children.

He said death is usually like rumour to us until it comes to someone very dear and precious to one. He added when he lost her in year 1993 to he cold hands of death, it was not a pleasant experience for him because she served has source of his joy and happiness, and that of her children too. I know you stand with Kevin spirit. Continue to rest in peace my darling.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

