Very Disappointing to Lose Through Penalties, I Deeply Apologize – Super Falcons Forward, Oparanozie

According to Vanguard, Super Falcons forward, Desire Oparanozie has apologised to Nigerians for missing her penalty kick in their Round of 16 match against England at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Nigeria’s team were dumped out from the Women’s World Cup after a 4-2 penalty shootout loss to the Lionesses.

Oparanozie miss her penalty, followed by Michelle Alozie as the Lionesses edged the Super Falcons to a quarter-finals place.

Reacting to the defeat, in a post on Twitter, Oparanozie said, “It’s a sad day. Very disappointing to have lost through penalties and even more disappointing not to have converted mine. And for this, I deeply apologise.”

It was recently reported that the 29-year-old was unable to participate in the World Cup group stage due to an injury. She was brought on deep into the extra time against England and had three touches before the end of the game.

Source: Vanguard.

