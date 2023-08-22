Vendetta Stops At Polling Units For Me – Nyesom Wike

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has indirectly taken a swipe at the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; as he maintained that there would not be vendetta in his time as the Minister of FCT because he has had his vendetta in polling units.

NyesomWike had said, “Nothing like political vendetta. The vendetta i do is in the polling unit; to fail you, that’s the vendetta.”

Forward video to 33:57 – https://www.youtube.com/live/DrJn86uWjP8?feature=share

Wike, who spoke during a press conference, maintained that he would not demolish the homes of any political actor as vendetta. According to him, he had his vendetta in the polling unit by ensuring that some elements did not win election. He, however, maintained that he would not be fair to anyone who has distorted the master plan of Abuja, as he went further to say that anyone who built where structures should not be found would lose their homes.

Wike mentioned that if the PDP fails to provide the certificate of occupancy for its National Secretariat in Abuja, he would be forced to do his job. He maintained that he would step on toes as the Minister of FCT.

Wike also disregarded rumours that he would be sanctioned by the main opposition party for taking up appointment with the administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He revealed that he had informed the National Chairman of the PDP and other stakeholders before he accepted the appointment.

Matthewcontents (

)