Vehicle Seizure: PDP Reps Allege Persecution of Ortom by Governor Alia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Benue State House of Assembly have accused the administration led by Governor Hyacinth Alia of unjustly persecuting former Governor Samuel Ortom.

According to Punch, The Benue State Asset Recovery Committee led by Hinga Biem, recently established by Governor Alia, raided a private auto factory in Makurdi on Tuesday and allegedly removed vehicles belonging to the former governor from the premises.

The commission’s action defied a Makurdi High Court injunction, which restrained the commission from taking action against the former governor and his then-deputy.

On Wednesday, during a solidarity visit to the former governor by members of the PDP Caucus in the State House of Assembly, Caucus leader and Councilor Michael Audu, who represents Adoka Ugboju State Constituency, condemned Governor Alia for this action.

According to the caucus leader, “This is an unjustified persecution of the former governor and should be condemned. This assault is unacceptable, and illegal, and should be condemned by all people of conscience.

Therefore, Your Excellency, we are here to reaffirm our allegiance to you as our leader. Any attack on you is an attack on all of us, the PDP members of the State House of Assembly, and we will not fold our hands and allow this impunity to continue.”

The PDP caucus urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to desist from further harassment of the former governor and allow the matter to be decided by the court.

In response, the Ortom party chairman thanked the PDP caucus for their unity and encouraged them to maintain the spirit of unity and their commitment to the PDP.

He noted that he is not the first governor to step down with the vehicle assigned to him after the State Executive Committee approved it.

Gov. Ortom stated that he is being unjustly persecuted, but that he chose to leave with a clear conscience and will not hold grudges against his tormentors.

Politics1 (

)