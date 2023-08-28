Vegetables women with breast cancer should consume often

It is no longer true to say that breast cancer only affects women, hence this idea needs to be dropped. Both men and women are prone to this fatal condition. Almost one in eight women in the US has received a breast cancer diagnosis, however, this represents less than 1% of total breast cancer cases. You may already be aware that some lifestyle choices can increase your risk of getting breast cancer.

On the other side, these risks can be reduced by adopting healthy habits, such as eating more vegetables that lower your risk of acquiring cancer. You shouldn’t rely solely on nutrition; instead, you should get routine breast screenings, which will catch any issues before it’s too late to take action. This article’s goal, according to “WebMD”, is to inform you about the many veggies that can help both men and women prevent breast cancer.

1. Leafy green vegetables.

To live a healthy life, you must learn to eat more green vegetables due to their great nutritional content. Furthermore, studies have demonstrated the anticancer properties of several green leafy vegetables. These vegetables contain folate and the carotenoid antioxidants beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, which have been demonstrated to lower the risk of developing breast cancer. Examples are; Kale, Arugula, Spinach, Mustard green, and Chard.

2. Cruciferous veggies.

These vegetables contain glucosinolate compounds, which the body can transform into cancer-fighting isothiocyanate molecules. According to the results of a study done on Chinese women, eating a lot of cruciferous vegetables was linked to a significant decrease in the chance of getting breast cancer. Examples include; Cauliflower, Cabbage, and Broccoli.

3. Allium veggies.

There are several elements in allium veggies, some of which are powerfully anti-cancer. These nutrients include vitamin C, flavonoid antioxidants, and organosulfur compounds. Allium vegetables include all of these vitamins and minerals. However beca,use cooking onions increases the risk of breast cancer, it is best to avoid eating them in large amounts. Examples include; Onions, Leeks, and Garlic.

