“Vee Cooked For Me, If I Don’t Tweet In The Next Hour, I Might Be In The Hospital” -Laycon Jokes

Laycon, the Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5, playfully disclosed a humorous reason for his potential absence within the next hour.

Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba, widely known as Laycon, took to his official Twitter handle to share this lighthearted message a few minutes ago, “I am at @veeiye’s house and she decided to cook for me. I’m about to taste the food… In case you don’t see me tweet in 1hr, I might be in the hospital.”

In my opinion, I believe Laycon should stop making jokes like this because if anything really happens to him, it won’t be funny on Veeiye.

Laycon, a 29-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter, influencer, media personality, and brand ambassador hailing from Ogun State, Nigeria, gained popularity in the Big Brother house due to his close friendship with Vee and his interactions, including a disagreement, with Erica.

