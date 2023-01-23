This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Various Security Personnel as President buhari visits Lagos

Reports has it that the President will be in Lagos from Jan. 23. to Jan. 24 to inaugurate several projects. He is expected to inaugurate the Lekki Deep Sea Port, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between the Federal and Lagos State governments and a private company called Tolaram. He is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the iconic Blue Line and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History. The Lagos government added that all adjourning streets leading to the dedicated routes for the presidential movement will be temporarily closed.

Security personnel from the Army, Navy, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Police, and Air Force, among several others, were at strategic locations at the presidential wing awaiting the president’s arrival. Personnel from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were also at the venue. The Lagos State Government had announced that traffic will be restricted on Monday with a diversion on the Island on Tuesday for the visit of President Muhammadu buhari.

Traffic wardens were also observed at the roundabout and expressway near the presidential wing of the airport, ensuring the free flow of traffic around the axis.

Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde said alternative routes have been mapped to manage traffic flow during the two-day visit.

Oladehinde assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and others will be deployed to different axes. On Tuesday, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6.00am to 3.00pm. Meanwhile, today being Monday, movement around Lagos Rice Mill, Imota in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis is restricted.

